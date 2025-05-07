Allen Lazard Seemingly Refutes Steelers Trade Rumors With Social Media Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers offloaded George Pickens in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for some potential replacements to have their names floated in trade rumors.
Among those was New York Jets veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, who is entering the final year of his contract and due to carry a $4.6 million cap hit.
Those rumors didn't go unseen by Lazard, who took to social media to clear the air. In doing so, Lazard shared a GIF from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, indicating that he has no plans of leaving New York.
Prior to that, Lazard appeared to express his surprise about being included in the trade rumors, posting another meme to social media, too, from Good Burger.
Of course, the Steelers have been heavily linked with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Although he remains unsigned, pairing him with Lazard, with whom Rodgers has played alongside for much of his career, could be another factor in helping to bring the veteran quarterback to Pittsburgh.
Lazard is entering his third season with the Jets, having been somewhat underwhelming throughout his first two years in the organization. In 2024, Lazard caught 37 passes on 60 targets, racking up 560 yards and six touchdowns.