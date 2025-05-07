SI

Steelers Targeting One of Aaron Rodgers's Former WRs After Trading George Pickens

Pittsburgh may be getting into the Allen Lazard business.

Liam McKeone

Could Rodgers and Allen Lazard become teammates yet again?
Could Rodgers and Allen Lazard become teammates yet again? / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have overhauled their wide receiver room this offseason. First they executed a big trade for DK Metcalf in March. Then, on Wednesday, the talented-but-mercurial George Pickens was shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for draft picks. And they may not be done adding notable names to the room.

In the immediate aftermath of the Pickens trade, Mike Florio reported for ProFootballTalk that longtime Aaron Rodgers teammate and wideout Allen Lazard is "in play" for the Steelers as a possible trade target.

Lazard had 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns for the New York Jets last season. He is capable of serving as a perfectly adequate depth piece at this point in his career, which Pittsburgh could certainly use after moving on from Pickens. He is also on an expiring contract, effectively, with a void year in 2026.

But, of course, Lazard's connection to Rodgers is the most relevant aspect. At this stage the Steelers are the only realistic landing spot for the quarterback. Acquiring Lazard could be the final piece needed to lure Rodgers to the Steel City.

Something to monitor as the NFL moves into the quieter part of its offseason.

Liam McKeone
