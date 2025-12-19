Amazon Prime 'TNF‘ Pregame Show Had to Censor Marshawn Lynch So Much
Amazon Prime had the Seahawks and Rams matchup in Week 16. The game featured the two teams tied for the best record in the NFC and could go a long way toward determining who the No. 1 seed in in the conference is this year.
With the game taking place in Seattle it was only right that they had Marshawn Lynch on the pregame show. Lynch joined Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez as well as former teammates Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman to breakdown the game. Or at least we think that's what was happening. It was hard to tell exactly what Lynch was saying because he was constantly being censored by the Prime broadcast.
It's unclear exactly what he was saying, but Amazon clearly decided that it was something that the impressionable young children tuned into the pregame show did not need to hear.
Here he is getting bleeped while looking for someone wearing his jersey in the crowd.
Here he is when he thought Andrew Whitworth asked him if he had any memories of a robbery, instead of the Rams-Seahawks rivalry.
Here's Lynch after Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about throwing the ball deep against the Rams. He was of the opinion that you should just run the ball, which Whitworth agreed with.
And of course here he is talking about getting a dragon from the Game of Thrones people after a trip to Ireland.
Censoring Marshawn Lynch should not be allowed. Especially online. This wasn't a network broadcast or even cable. There's nothing Lynch could say that anyone watching a Thursday Night Football pregame show shouldn't be allowed to hear. Repeating it is another story, but hearing it should definitely be OK.