Andy Reid Dismisses Speculation That Chiefs' Super Bowl Window Is Closing
Six months after an emphatic 40–22 defeat in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Eagles, Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn't buying into the speculation that the franchise's Super Bowl window is closing.
"We don't listen to all the noise," Reid told Kay Adams at Kansas City camp this week. "If you do that, you're gonna go crazy and then you're not gonna have fun, right? I don't care about the noise. Let's go win the game."
The Chiefs won several close games a year ago and then ran into a buzzsaw in the Super Bowl. Reid is hoping his team channels the energy of fighting to win close games once again this fall.
"These teams in the AFC West are strong," Reid added. "Great head coaches, great players, so we understand that. And then the rest of the league, there's so much parity in this league that you've got to be on your A Game every week. That's what we're striving to do, get ourselves in a position where we can do that."
Reid has one of the top quarterbacks in the sport under center and in his prime. At the very least, Patrick Mahomes will give Kansas City a fighting chance. They'll be a contender once again when the season kicks off in September to compete for a Super Bowl.