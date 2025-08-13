SI

Andy Reid Dismisses Speculation That Chiefs' Super Bowl Window Is Closing

Kansas City is reeling from a Super Bowl loss in February, but looks forward to contending again this season.

Mike McDaniel

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the franchise's Super Bowl window is closing.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the franchise's Super Bowl window is closing. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Six months after an emphatic 40–22 defeat in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Eagles, Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn't buying into the speculation that the franchise's Super Bowl window is closing.

"We don't listen to all the noise," Reid told Kay Adams at Kansas City camp this week. "If you do that, you're gonna go crazy and then you're not gonna have fun, right? I don't care about the noise. Let's go win the game."

The Chiefs won several close games a year ago and then ran into a buzzsaw in the Super Bowl. Reid is hoping his team channels the energy of fighting to win close games once again this fall.

"These teams in the AFC West are strong," Reid added. "Great head coaches, great players, so we understand that. And then the rest of the league, there's so much parity in this league that you've got to be on your A Game every week. That's what we're striving to do, get ourselves in a position where we can do that."

Reid has one of the top quarterbacks in the sport under center and in his prime. At the very least, Patrick Mahomes will give Kansas City a fighting chance. They'll be a contender once again when the season kicks off in September to compete for a Super Bowl.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL