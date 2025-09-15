Andy Reid Downplays Chiefs Players Wearing Rashee Rice Shirts Before Loss to Eagles
Week 2 brought NFL fans a Super Bowl rematch in the form of the Chiefs battling the Eagles. The game unfolded differently than last February's blowout, but the result was the same— Philadelphia beating Kansas City.
In the aftermath of the contest the loss isn't the only thing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has to deal with. A few Kansas City players, including Travis Kelce, drew criticism due to their decision to wear pregame t-shirts in support of teammate Rashee Rice. The shirts said "FREE 4" on them with a graphic collage of the wideout. Rice is currently serving a six-game suspension after entering a guilty plea for two felonies stemming from a 2024 car crash that left several people injured.
Reid was asked about the shirts and the backlash on Monday and downplayed the situation, expressing his view that the players were just trying to make Rice feel included.
"I've seen it since. I didn't see it (pregame)," Reid said. "But I would tell you, I know these guys love Rashee and they feel for him sitting out here. I think it's no more than that. I just think that they love the kid and want him to feel part of it in their own way. I really don't think it's anything more than that.
The Chiefs lost 20-17 and will look to bounce back in Week 3 against the Giants. Whether the Rice shirts make an appearance will be closely monitored by the NFL world, regardless of why the players might be wearing them.