Andy Reid Had Simple Explanation for Travis Kelce’s Helmet-Throwing Tantrum
The biggest storyline surrounding Travis Kelce's performance in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss at home to the Eagles on Sunday has been his dropped pass near the goal line that ended up being picked off by Philadelphia.
And rightfully so, it was a huge play that helped send Kansas City to its second straight loss to open the season.
However, earlier in the game there was another Kelce moment that caught the attention of everyone watching, thanks to the Fox broadcast catching it on camera.
In the second quarter, Kelce was seen throwing his helmet on the sideline and then yelling some angry words at his teammates.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who was screamed at by Kelce during the Super Bowl two years ago, addressed the heated moment after Sunday's loss and defended his star tight end.
"Listen, he was trying to get guys fired up and going," Reid said. "That’s him. He’s that way every week if you keep an eye on him so he’s all-in all the time. That’s the way he was today."
In that moment it seemed like Kelce might have said, "I'm sick of this s---" while glaring at some teammates.
Kelce then later had a chance to make a play that would have put the Chiefs in a great position to win the game but he wasn't able to bring in a very catchable pass from Mahomes and could only watch as the Eagles hauled it in for a huge interception.
Reid's take on Kelce's actions weren't wrong. But it's clear that the pressure on the Chiefs is only amping up. As are the whispers about how much Kelce has left in the tank as he plays in what could be his final season.
The Chiefs have a lot of things to fix and they better do it quickly because they face a Giants team this Sunday night in New York that could very well put up a fight at home. An 0-3 start for Kelce and Co. would have many Chiefs fans yelling something similar to what the tight end screamed during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.