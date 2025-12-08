Andy Reid Explains Failed Fourth Down Decisions vs. Texans: 'I Was Wrong'
The Texans beat the Chiefs 20-10 in Kansas City in Week 14. With the win, Houston moved into the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and the Chiefs' playoff chances dropped considerably.
The teams were locked in a 10-10 defensive struggle late in the fourth quarter when Andy Reid and the Chiefs made the shocking decision to go for it on fourth down from their own 31-yard line. The Chiefs failed, and the Texans almost immediately scored to take a lead they would not relinquish.
After the game, Reid explained his decision by saying he was confident the team could pick up the first down, but was ultimately wrong.
“I thought we could get it,” the coach said. “That was the decision. I was confident we could do that. It’s important that you take advantage of opportunities. I thought it was an opportunity. I was wrong, though. In hindsight, it was wrong. We’ve been pretty good on fourth downs. I messed that one up.”
Reid and the Chiefs are now 6–7 on the season. According to the NFL's playoff predictor, the team's postseason chances currently sit at just 15%.