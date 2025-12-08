SI

Andy Reid Explains Failed Fourth Down Decisions vs. Texans: 'I Was Wrong'

Stephen Douglas

Andy Reid went for it on fourth down and it backfired.
The Texans beat the Chiefs 20-10 in Kansas City in Week 14. With the win, Houston moved into the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and the Chiefs' playoff chances dropped considerably.

The teams were locked in a 10-10 defensive struggle late in the fourth quarter when Andy Reid and the Chiefs made the shocking decision to go for it on fourth down from their own 31-yard line. The Chiefs failed, and the Texans almost immediately scored to take a lead they would not relinquish.

After the game, Reid explained his decision by saying he was confident the team could pick up the first down, but was ultimately wrong.

“I thought we could get it,” the coach said. “That was the decision. I was confident we could do that. It’s important that you take advantage of opportunities. I thought it was an opportunity. I was wrong, though. In hindsight, it was wrong. We’ve been pretty good on fourth downs. I messed that one up.”

Reid and the Chiefs are now 6–7 on the season. According to the NFL's playoff predictor, the team's postseason chances currently sit at just 15%.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

