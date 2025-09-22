Andy Reid Gives Non-Answer on Whether Travis Kelce Is Frustrated With Chiefs
The 2025 Chiefs look different from their dominant form of recent history, and so does Travis Kelce.
The 35-year-old tight end looks like he's in the twilight of his career after another slow start to the his 13th NFL season. Kelce recorded just four catches for 26 yards in Sunday night's win over the Giants, but the part that should worry Chiefs fans the most is that he and Patrick Mahomes don't appear to be on the same page as much as they have been in years past.
Kelce's most memorable highlight from Week 3's victory was, in fact, what he did off the field: the veteran had a heated sideline interaction with coach Andy Reid in the first half after the Chiefs kicked their third consecutive field goal.
Reid has since brushed off the incident as nothing major, calling Kelce a "passionate guy." When probed further about whether Kelce might be unhappy in the slow-rolling Chiefs offense this season, Reid gave a non-answer:
"Is [Kelce] frustrated or not frustrated? Well, he's seen how the offense works, and so when things aren't going the right way, he's very aware of that," Reid said, via The Athletic's Jesse Newell. "He's a pretty smart guy, and he's been doing it longer than anyone else on this team has been doing it. He wants to make sure he gets that point across to the guys, and so he does that. I'm OK with that part. He knows also, like the coaches know, where we can go with this too, and the growth we can have here. And we need to take care of business in that area."
Despite some fans and pundits already sounding the alarm and calling this year the end of the Chiefs' dynasty, Kansas City is still running a dangerous offense through three weeks of the season. The team is currently ranked sixth in offensive EPA, offsetting their lack of net positive plays with Mahomes's scrambles and explosive passes to Tyquan Thornton, among a few other receivers.
The Chiefs still have plenty of time to turn their campaign around, and chances are they'll need to get Kelce a bit more involved in the passing game to do so. Kansas City will host the Ravens next Sunday.