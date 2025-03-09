Andy Reid Had Fired-Up Three-Word Response to Travis Kelce Returning to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have had an up-and-down offseason so far juggling the sudden news of Xavier Worthy’s arrest and the team’s recent contract extensions.
One thing they can always depend on, however, is Ol’ Mr. Reliable: star tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce officially announced his intention to return to the Chiefs on New Heights earlier this month after Pat McAfee revealed the 35-year-old texted him that he wanted to play for at least another year.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid made his first comments on Kelce’s exciting return on The Bettor Angle podcast over the weekend.
Reid shared the advice he gave Kelce shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and offered high praise for one of the most beloved players of the organization.
“He said he was coming back, and he’s all in,” Reid said.
“He’s all in, he’s a heck of a player,” continued Reid. “I mean listen, he’s getting older but you’re talking about the guy that’s going to go down as maybe the best of all time at that position. And okay well, if he’s a step slower or whatever people are saying, he’s still one of the best in the National Football League and in my eyes he’s the best.
“Whatever he does on the field, the greatness that he is there, he’s even that much better off the field. He’s a great teammate and a great human being, one of those guys you’d say—he’s not going to do it—but one of those guys you’d say, ‘I’d love to have him on my staff when he’s done playing.’”
Given Kelce’s recent forays into the film and entertainment industry, the Chiefs star has a lucrative future waiting for him if and when he decides to retire from the NFL.
But, as Kelce made clear on his podcast, he’s not in it for the money.
“The biggest thing is that I f---ing love playing the game of football,” Kelce said. “I can’t say whether or not this is gonna be the last year because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization. So I know I got one on my contract, I’m gonna give you guys everything I got, baby.”