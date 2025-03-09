Chiefs Re-Sign Star LB Nick Bolton to Three-Year Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back star linebacker Nick Bolton on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
It was unclear if the Chiefs were going to re-sign Bolton after four seasons in Kansas City. But, now, the linebacker will play at least three more years with the Chiefs. Bolton appeared as one of the top linebackers to hit the market before the Chiefs re-signed him on Sunday.
Bolton's new deal makes him the fifth highest average paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL, Spotrac reported. Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith leads the list with a $20 million average per year salary and $60 million guaranteed.
The Chiefs have made some other moves this past week, including franchise tagging guard Trey Smith and re-signing receiver Hollywood Brown.
In 16 regular season games last season, Bolton totaled 106 tackles (73 being solo), three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one interception. In three postseason games, Bolton had 20 total tackles, nine of which came in Super Bowl LIX.