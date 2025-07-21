Andy Reid Reveals Rashee Rice’s Chiefs Camp Status Amid Jail Sentence
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was recently sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years probation for his role in a massive Dallas car crash in March 2024. He is expected to receive a suspension from the NFL, too.
Despite all of this, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that Rice will still be present at the team's training camp this week, which begins on Tuesday. He is expected to be a full participant, even though his future availability during the season is uncertain.
"We're going to progress as normal with him," Reid said, via the Associated Press. "He'll go in and take all the reps that he'll normally take. We always rotate that position. Depending on what happens here with the future—whoever needs to play will step in and know what they are doing and be in good shape to do it."
It hasn't been decided when Rice will serve his jail sentence as the time is flexible. The 25-year-old faced charges of aggravated assault, collision involving injuries and collision involving serious bodily injury. A Lamborghini he was driving hit a retaining wall and caused a chain-reaction crash that injured four—two of whom were transported to a hospital. He was ordered to pay the victims' medical bills, too.
Rice missed the majority of the 2024 season after he suffered an LCL injury in his right knee. He returned to football activities for the Chiefs' offseason program, and Reid doesn't sound too worried about Rice's injury moving forward.
"We'll keep an eye on [the injury]," Reid said. "As far as pulling back because of suspensions or whatever, you know, we're going forward. And then we'll monitor him as far as [the injury] goes."