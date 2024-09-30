Andy Reid Had a Simple Explanation for Travis Kelce’s Big Game vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 on the season with a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and they did it thanks to a big game from a player they're used to seeing have big games—Travis Kelce.
The star tight end struggled in the first three games of the season, catching a total of eight passes for 69 yards and no touchdowns. Against the Chargers he hauled in seven passes for 89 yards, though he did fail to find the end zone. He also broke a franchise record with one historic catch.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who offered his support for Kelce last week, spoke after the game about why his tight end was able to put up some numbers against the Chargers.
"They played quite a little bit of zone and Kelce did a nice job of getting in windows," Reid said. "And when they did play man he was able to do a nice job there. There wasn’t as much double teams as he’s seen so he did very good."
Kelce and the Chiefs will look to move to 5-0 when they host the Saints next Monday night.