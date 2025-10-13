SI

Anthony Richardson Injury: Colts Place QB on Injured Reserve After Scary Fracture

Richardson was recently hospitalized for an orbital fracture.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is going on IR after suffering an orbital fracture.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is going on IR after suffering an orbital fracture. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Colts have placed quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve after he suffered an orbital fracture before Sunday's win against the Cardinals.

Richardson was doing warmups with elastic bands in the locker room when one of the bands forcefully hit him in the face and sent him to the hospital. Richardson reportedly sustained a fractured orbital bone and will now miss a minimum of four games as he recovers on IR, according to Adam Schefter.

The Colts backup quarterback hasn't started any games this year, with Daniel Jones taking over as Indy's starter in training camp. Richardson, 23, went 6-5 in 11 starts last season and threw for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Notre Dame product Riley Leonard was named QB2 behind Jones in Week 6 and could hold onto the backup job for the next several weeks unless the Colts decide to sign a veteran for insurance.

