Colts Forced to Make Surprising Quarterback Decision Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

Anthony Richardson will be inactive for Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Anthony Richardson is the Colts' emergency third QB against the Cardinals.
Anthony Richardson is the Colts' emergency third QB against the Cardinals. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Colts were forced into making a noteworthy move at quarterback ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

While Daniel Jones—a fringe NFL MVP candidate through five weeks—will remain Indianapolis' starting signal-caller, rookie Riley Leonard will be the team's backup on Sunday afternoon. Former No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson, meanwhile, is inactive—serving as the emergency third QB.

According to multiple reports, Richardson is not a healthy scratch, but rather suffered an eye injury using bands during pregame warmups.

Leonard was drafted by the Colts out of Notre Dame in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He put together an impressive preseason finale for Indy, going 15-for-20 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown, and will now suit up on Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals.

Mike Kadlick
