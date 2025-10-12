Colts’ Anthony Richardson Suffered Scary Pregame Injury While in Team’s Locker Room
Anthony Richardson suffered an injury on Sunday, before the Colts faced the Cardinals. Now we're learning the scary details surrounding what happened.
Like teammate Charvarius Ward, Richardson suffered a freak injury before Sunday's game, which left him unable to suit up. ESPN's Stephen Holder is reporting that the 23-year-old backup quarterback was doing warmups with elastic bands when the apparatus he was using "malfunctioned" and the bands hit him in the face. The incident was so bad that Richardson had to be hospitalized.
From the report:
According to a source close to Richardson, the incident occurred in the locker room, where there is an apparatus players use to attach the warmup bands to when utilizing them. That device, the source said, malfunctioned and the band forcefully hit Richardson in the face. He was left with a substantial injury and needed to be taken to a hospital. The injury was likely to require stitches, the source said.
That's really scary.
Riley Leonard is serving as the team's backup quarterback behind starter Daniel Jones on Sunday.
Ward similarly suffered a scary injury while warming up, as he collided with tight end Drew Ogletree as they both warmed up on the field. The Pro Bowl cornerback is being held out of the game due to a concussion.