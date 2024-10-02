Antonio Pierce Brushes Off Questions About Davante Adams's Trade Request
News surrounding a potential Davante Adams trade has been circulating this week, especially after it was reported that the wide receiver is seeking a trade.
When asked about these reports on Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce appeared to dodge any questions regarding the receiver's future. He instead shifted his focus on this weekend's matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
"Because it starts with me, because that's my only focus," Pierce said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. "I get paid here to get ready each and every week for the opponent. I don't blink. I don't flinch. I've said it before: I've been through enough in my life with adversity and stuff that it doesn't bother me. I just move forward. The next obstacle in front of me is the Denver Broncos, and that's what I presented to my team, and that's what they're doing right now in the meetings. We're about to go out to practice and do it versus the Broncos."
This isn't the first time Pierce has dealt with outside noise, and he acknowledges that it won't be the last. He's ready to focus on the football.
"Just business as usual. You've got to keep rolling," he said. "Things come up every day. Since I've taken over this job, it's been obstacles. So, just another one."
A lot of the Adams speculation began when Pierce liked an Instagram post about Adams potentially being traded on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, Adams said in an interview that he hadn't talked to Pierce since that happened. It's unknown if the coach and receiver have talked since the new reports came out.