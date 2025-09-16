Tom Brady's Role With Raiders Drawing Scrutiny From Across NFL World
Everyone seems to have an opinion on Tom Brady's role with the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Monday night, ESPN's cameras caught Brady sitting in the Raiders' coaches' booth with a headset on. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback officially became a minority owner of the franchise in October of 2024, which some felt could conflict with his position as a color analyst on Fox's lead NFL broadcasts.
The concern is that the access Brady is granted to other teams and coaches could be used to the Raiders' advantage. The NFL has blessed the situation, but people from across the sports world began weighing in on its implications.
ESPN's Marcus Spears thought Brady's dual roles led to questions about the integrity of the NFL. Boomer Esiason believed it presented a major conflict of interest. Meanwhile, Brady's Fox colleague Greg Olsen supported Brady.
More people have made their opinions known as well. SI's Andrew Brandt claimed the NFL is allowing Brady to do more than any part-owner in the league.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky doesn't agree with Spears that the NFL allowing Brady pretty free reign causes questions about the league's integrity.
The Athletic's James Palmer summed up what a lot of people are thinking by pointing out how the dual roles could cause a conflict.
Tom Brady's Broadcasting and Ownership Timeline
In May of 2022, Fox Sports announced it had signed Brady to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become its lead NFL color commentator. He was still an active member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time, heading into the final season of his career. He made his first appearance in his Fox role during the 2024 UFL Championship Game. He took over as the network's lead commentator at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season.
In March of 2023, Brady purchased a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from majority owner Mark Davis—That was his foot in the door to team ownership. In May of 2023, Brady and Knighthead Capital Management's Tom Wagner agreed to buy 10% of the Raiders from Davis. In October of 2024, the NFL's owners unanimously approved the deal, with Brady and Wagner each taking 5%.
Brady is now in his first full season as an owner and a broadcaster. It's unlikely people's takes on those dual roles will stop coming in hot any time soon.