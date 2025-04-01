Art Rooney II Says Steelers Feel 'Pretty Good' About Potential Aaron Rodgers Signing
Speaking to reporters from the annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the team feels "pretty good" about a potential signing of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
"We keep hearing that he’s headed in our direction," Rooney said, according to Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I’d say we feel pretty good about it at this time."
Rodgers, who was released at the start of the new league year by the New York Jets after a disappointing two seasons with the franchise, has reportedly received offers from the New York Giants and the Steelers. On March 21, he spent about six hours at the Steelers practice facility meeting with coaches, after which the two sides agreed to stay in touch. Over the weekend, Rodgers had a throwing session with newly-acquired Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, a development that Rooney called a "good sign," according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
The Minnesota Vikings also were believed to be in the mix for Rodgers, who has irked some, seemingly including Steelers four-time All-Pro Cameron Heyward, for the length of time he has taken to make a decision. Even Rooney himself admitted he "didn't envision it taking this long."
Rooney, who has been the Steelers president since 2003 and primary owner since '17, added that he's willing to wait "a little longer" but won't wait "forever" for Rodgers to make a decision.
The Steelers on March 14 signed quarterback Mason Rudolph, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, to a two-year contract. The Steelers have also done their due diligence on the draft's QB talent, as they have pre-draft visits scheduled with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Louisville's Tyler Shough.
Speaking to reporters at the league meetings Monday, Tomlin said he'd be "comfortable" with Rudolph as the team's starter entering the '25 season.
For now, the Steelers will continue to play the waiting game with Rodgers.