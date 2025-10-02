How Ashton Jeanty Convinced Raiders to Let Him Re-Adopt 'Michael Myers' Stance
During rookie minicamp, Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, with the use of an athletic analogy, persuaded first-year running back Ashton Jeanty to ditch his infamous stance, which has been likened to the way villain Michael Myers from the Halloween movie franchise stands, in favor of a more traditional stance. Jeanty at the time acquiesced, but said he believed it wouldn't be the end of his stance.
Well, it wasn't.
After a relatively underwhelming first few weeks in the NFL, Jeanty, returning to the Myers stance, broke out in Week 4 for 138 rushing yards and a rushing score, adding 17 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. And while it would be a bit excessive to say that the change in stance was the reason behind Jeanty's breakout, there's also no doubt that he feels more comfortable standing that way.
So how did he convince the coaches to let him re-adopt the stance?
"Just all of us being in alignment, really," Jeanty said Wednesday. "Sometimes, you’ve just got to prove that something can work and that’s all it is."
It's certainly difficult to argue with the results.
When did Ashton Jeanty first use Michael Myers stance?
"It came about—I'll say my junior year in college. Just kind of did it," Jeanty said. "I mean, coaches will always tell you to be kind of in more of the bent stance, but I don’t know. I just feel more comfortable that way, more relaxed. And then just reading the defense. I can’t really explain it more differently [than] that, but that’s just what I do.
“I just think it’s different. So, a lot of times when something’s different, it doesn’t always come off to people that it could work that way. But it works, so no need to change it."
It seems Jeanty and the Raiders will be adopting the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach when it comes to the rookie halfback's stance. Jeanty will look to keep rolling—and help the Raiders get back in the win column for the first time since Week 1—on Sunday against the Colts.