Ashton Jeanty Gives Perfect Quote About Interest in Playing With Kyler Murray
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft, and he's had fun hypothetically thinking about which NFL stars he could play with when joining the league.
The Heisman Trophy hopeful previously named the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys as teams he could see himself playing for, but he recently sounded open to adding the Arizona Cardinals to that list.
Jeanty gave the perfect quote when talking about joining quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona.
"I could get down with Kyler," Jeanty said on a livestream. "We're gonna be the shortest backfield in the NFL."
Murray is known for being the shortest active quarterback in the league at 5'10", along with the Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young. Jeanty stands at 5'9", but the running back position normally has players on the shorter side.
The Cardinals are 6-4 so far this season, meaning they likely won't have one of the top picks in the draft. Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Mock Draft has Jeanty being selected No. 11 by the Cowboys. A lot can change by April, though, but Jeanty likely won't be teaming up with Murray to create the "shortest backfield in the NFL."
Through nine games this season with the Broncos, Jeanty has rushed for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 224 carries. He's leading FBS in rushing yards by over 400 yards, and he's also leading it in touchdowns.