SI

Ashton Jeanty Gives Perfect Quote About Interest in Playing With Kyler Murray

The running back has a funny nickname for their partnership if he plays for the Cardinals.

Madison Williams

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rushes with the ball.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rushes with the ball. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft, and he's had fun hypothetically thinking about which NFL stars he could play with when joining the league.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful previously named the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys as teams he could see himself playing for, but he recently sounded open to adding the Arizona Cardinals to that list.

Jeanty gave the perfect quote when talking about joining quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona.

"I could get down with Kyler," Jeanty said on a livestream. "We're gonna be the shortest backfield in the NFL."

Murray is known for being the shortest active quarterback in the league at 5'10", along with the Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young. Jeanty stands at 5'9", but the running back position normally has players on the shorter side.

The Cardinals are 6-4 so far this season, meaning they likely won't have one of the top picks in the draft. Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Mock Draft has Jeanty being selected No. 11 by the Cowboys. A lot can change by April, though, but Jeanty likely won't be teaming up with Murray to create the "shortest backfield in the NFL."

Through nine games this season with the Broncos, Jeanty has rushed for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns on 224 carries. He's leading FBS in rushing yards by over 400 yards, and he's also leading it in touchdowns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL