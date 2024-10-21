Heisman Hopeful Ashton Jeanty Names Cowboys Among NFL Teams He'd Like to Play for
As one of the Heisman Trophy front-runners this season, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will likely end up in the NFL next year. So, where is he thinking about playing?
On a recent live stream, he talked about a few potential teams he could see himself playing for, naming both the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. One team stood out above the rest, though: the Dallas Cowboys.
"I'm not saying they're not a good fit, I'm not saying that at all," Jeanty said. "I'm from Frisco, played in their practice stadium. I would be a hometown hero."
Jeanty played high school football at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, about 45 minutes north of AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
So far this season, Jeanty has carried the ball 126 times for nation-leading 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns for Boise State. He's also caught nine passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.
The star's chances of winning the Heisman Trophy continue to increase alongside players like Colorado's Travis Hunter, who recently argued how he should win the award over Jeanty.