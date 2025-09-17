Baker Mayfield, C.J. Gardner-Johnson Trade Shots on Social Media After Clash
Few things seem to motivate Baker Mayfield more than some good ol' trash talking.
During the Buccaneers' win over the Texans on Monday evening, Mayfield appeared to get hurt when he was taken down on a scramble that converted 3rd-and-10 in the fourth quarter. However, when Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson began to chirp at him, Mayfield popped right up and talked back before an official separated them.
Mayfield went on to defeat the Texans, with the Buccaneers quarterback leading a game-winning drive that gave Tampa Bay the 20-19 victory. After the game, he simply said of his exchange with Gardner-Johnson, "Yeah, me and my buddy Chauncey in the open field."
Gardner-Johnson told reporters following the loss, "He got the dub. He made that great play, great competitor, he won the game for his team. Congrats to him and onto the next."
Mayfield then brought the exchange to social media on Tuesday, posting a picture of him confronting Gardner-Johnson on the field with the caption, "Built different. 10 toes down."
Gardner-Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season, clapped back on the post, "Boy this cute but still ringless."
This isn't the first time Mayfield and Gardner-Johnson have taken stabs at each other. When Gardner-Johnson was with the Lions and Mayfield was in his first season with the Buccaneers, Gardner-Johnson said of Tampa Bay's receiving core before their playoff matchup, "This group probably is one of the better groups we done faced all year, besides that Tampa group. If you give that Tampa group a good quarterback, that's a great group. [Mike] Evans, [Chris] Godwin, [Russell] Gage, that's a great group. I played against them for real."
Mayfield responded to that, "I don't think he's really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage. We love Russell but Russell hasn't played a snap all year for us."
When Gardner-Johnson picked off Mayfield during that game, he trolled the quarterback by flipping the ball back to Mayfield after the interception.
It's been over a year and a half, but it seems the beef has not been squashed.