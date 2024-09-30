Baker Mayfield Says His Comments on Tom Brady Were 'Taken Out Of Context'
Baker Mayfield raised some eyebrows when, during a recent appearance on the Casa de Klub podcast, he said that the intensity of seven-time Super Bowl champion and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady created a "high-strung" environment that "stressed out" the players in the club's locker room. Brady, calling the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles for FOX Sports, even responded to the comments during the broadcast, saying that he thought "stressful was not having Super Bowl rings."
After the game, Mayfield, who had a pregame chat with Brady on the field, said that his comments were "taken out of context."
"I think a lot of that got taken out of context," Mayfield said. "None of it was personal by any means. It's just what he demanded of the guys and that's the aura of Tom Brady. And that's what he did to bring a championship here. And so, nothing personal."
Mayfield then shared a bit of what he and Brady spoke about on the field before the game.
"Talking to him before the game, he's obviously happy for me," Mayfield continued. "And he knows the guys. He knows how much I enjoy throwing to Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin] because he got to do the same. It's fun to be able to talk about the same experience with a guy like that."
When told of Brady's pointed response on the broadcast, Mayfield laughed.
"Yeah, like I said. Lot of things got taken out of context. He did his own way and that's why he has seven rings."
Mayfield, who threw for 347 yards and two scores in the oppressive Tampa heat, is forging his own path with the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, off to a 3-1 start, travels to Atlanta for a divisional clash with the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.