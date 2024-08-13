Bears’ Jonathan Owens Has Special Turnover Celebration Planned to Honor Simone Biles
Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens watched his wife, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics for the first time during this summer’s Paris Games, and it’s safe to say he left the City of Love feeling pretty inspired.
In a teaser from HBO’s Hard Knocks docuseries covering the Bears’ training camp, Owens revealed to his teammates that he has a special celebration in store if he nabs a pick in the upcoming NFL season. His celebration pays homage to Biles and her stunning performances at the Olympics that earned her the title of the most decorated American gymnast in Games history with 11 career medals.
In the video, Owens is seen talking with defensive backs Josh Blackwell and Elijah Hicks about potential turnover celebrations, and Hicks suggests to Owens that he should do an acrobatic flip after he gets a pick.
Owens, however, has another idea.
“Imma salute with it though,” Owens said, raising both arms in the air.
Owens’s choice of celebration could allude to Biles’s hilariously petty salute in the women’s gymnastics floor final. After getting penalized for not saluting the judges in the balance beam final, Biles made sure to hold her salute longer than usual, all the way until she stepped off the mat following her floor routine.
Biles took home three gold medals and one silver medal in Paris and has left the door open for whether she’ll compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Over on the gridiron, Owens will be looking to make an impact on his new team, his third in as many years. The former Green Bay Packers safety signed a two-year deal in Chicago this past offseason and has played in all 17 games in each of his last two campaigns.
Owens recorded his sole interception back when he was on the Houston Texans in 2021, but rest assured he’ll be looking for his second career pick this season, if only to show a little extra love to his insanely talented wife.