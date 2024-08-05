Fans Loved Simone Biles’s Petty Salute to Judges During Women’s Floor Final
Simone Biles proudly wears two crowns in the Paris Olympics this summer: one for being the G.O.A.T. of women’s gymnastics, and one for being an absolute petty queen.
Biles, who celebrated the U.S. women’s gymnastics squad’s golden team final win with a vicious shot at a former teammate, was seemingly up to more trolling shenanigans on the last day of gymnastics at the Games.
During Biles’s performance in the balance beam final early Monday morning, she received a 0.3 point penalty for not saluting the judges after her routine. The deduction ultimately didn’t matter, as Biles finished with a score of 13.1, 0.9 points away from a bronze-medal finish.
Hours later, when Biles competed in the women’s floor final, she would give the judges a salute they couldn’t look away from.
After Biles finished her routine, she held her salute all the way until she stepped off the mat. Biles’s husband, Jonathan Owens, seemed to suggest her extended salute was a petty gesture directed at the judges.
“Making sure they don’t miss it this time!” Owens wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Fans loved it, too.
Pettiness aside, Biles’s jaw-dropping floor routine earned her a silver medal finish behind the ever-talented Rebeca Andrade from Brazil. Biles is now the second-most decorated women’s gymnast in Olympic history with 11 medals. She earned four of those in Paris, taking home three gold medals from the team final, individual all-around final and vault final, and one silver medal from Monday’s event.