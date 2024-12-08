Bears Offense Hits Embarrassing New Low in Putrid First Half vs. 49ers
The start of the Bears' post-Matt Eberflus era was likely not at all what the team envisioned. In fact it was so bad, that they set a new record in the process.
Chicago's offense gained just four net years over their five first-half offensive drives against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. According to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, that's the lowest total yards gained in a first half this millennium.
Over 17 plays, the Bears' offense converted just one first down, went 0/5 on third down, and in total gained 0.2 yards per play. Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked four times for 30 yards, and the ground game averaged just 1.8 yards per rush.
Thomas Brown, who climbed from passing game coordinator to Chicago's interim head coach in a 17-day span, certainly has his work cut out for him down the stretch with this Bears team.
Down 24-0 to San Francisco at halftime, the Bears will finish the season with matchups against three playoff contenders in the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers.