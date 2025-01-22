Ben Johnson Says Bears Roster Is ‘Loaded With Talent’
Ben Johnson had his introductory press conference as the Chicago Bears' new head coach on Wednesday, and it was clear Johnson feels optimistic about taking over the team.
The Bears have really struggled in recent years, last completing a winning season in 2018 with Matt Nagy as coach. But a lot of the frustrations for Bears fans came while Matt Eberflus was head coach from 2022 until he was fired on Nov. 29. Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles, who assumed his role in 2022 as well, built most of the team that stands in Chicago today.
Even though the Bears had a combined 15–36 record under Eberflus the last three seasons, Johnson believes there's still a lot of "talent" on the roster that he can build off from.
"What you [Ryan Poles] and your staff have already built here is so enticing," Johnson said. "This roster is absolutely loaded with talent already, and I look forward to building it with you."
One of the players Johnson might indirectly be mentioning is quarterback Caleb Williams, who just finished out his rookie year. As last year's No. 1 pick, Williams definitely has a lot of potential, but might not have had the right leadership guiding him. Williams sounds very excited to work with Johnson, too.
We'll see which star the Bears draft this year with the No. 10 pick as well.