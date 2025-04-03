Ben Roethlisberger Believes Aaron Rodgers Has Made Up His Mind About the Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger has a theory about Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam Schefter not only confirmed that theory, but laughed at it because it was basically old news in his mind. Confirmed or not, Rodgers remains a free agent.
On a recent podcast Roethlisberger said "I really believe that he's going to be a Steeler." But there's a reason he's still a free agent. Roethlisberger continued by saying, "Aaron secretly is still holding out for Minnesota which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers."
They played this clip on Get Up Thursday morning and had Adam Schefter respond.
"That's not breaking news," said Schefter. "We've been saying that for weeks."
So that is not only Ben Roethlisberger's hunch, but what NFL insiders believe to be true and maybe even know. The Vikings are presumably making JJ McCarthy the starter, but even he says he hasn't actually been told that yet. Considering the Vikings are a playoff team and McCarthy has no NFL experience, you can see why the Vikings might talk themselves into such a high profile veteran.
But as of right now, they haven't. And so we wait.