DK Metcalf's Trade to Steelers Led to Plenty of Jokes From NFL Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge splash on the trade market on Sunday, acquiring star wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.
The Steelers then proceeded to sign Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million extension, moving quickly to make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in league history.
Metcalf's fit in Pittsburgh is an interesting one. When he requested a trade from the Seahawks, it was reported that the 27-year-old was seeking a destination that could offer him warm weather, a chance to compete for a Super Bowl and a stable quarterback situation. None of those ring true for the Steelers, who finished 10–7 last season––the same record as Seattle, play in the AFC North and don't have a quarterback in place for 2025 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to hit free agency.
The Steelers now boast a rather explosive one-two punch of wide receivers in Metcalf and George Pickens, and while their passing game just got much more dynamic, NFL fans still had plenty of jokes to fire off on social media in the aftermath.