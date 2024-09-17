Ben Roethlisberger Explains Why He Prefers Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson As Steelers QB
Justin Fields has started for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first two games while Russell Wilson deals with a calf injury.
The question now for the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin is who will be named the starter once Wilson is able to return? The veteran quarterback seems to be trending towards a return in the near future, but Fields has gone 2–0. Do the Steelers want to mess with that positive mojo?
Former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think they should.
"So far, I like what I've seen, I like that he's [Fields] getting into it, I like that he's getting the feel of it. If you told me they were 1-1 or 0-2 and this is going on, I'd think they'd have to do something, but again, he's not turning the ball over, they're 2-0," Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin' with Ben Roethlisberger podcast this week. "Big test this week with, I think the Chargers are coming to town. To me, if Russ is healthy, I'm sticking with Justin. What I saw today—I think that he has earned and deserves the right to stay there."
Roethlisberger expressed his concerns for the quarterback competition before the 2024 season even began. He was worried if Wilson started out the season, which he was supposed to do after Tomlin named him QB1, and he ended up struggling, that the Steelers fanbase would root for Fields and cast off Wilson.
Even though that hasn't happened yet, it's possible it still could if Tomlin puts Wilson in as starter and he does struggle; Steelers Nation may not be his biggest fan.
Only time will tell once Wilson is healthy enough to return to the roster and officially make his Steelers regular season debut.