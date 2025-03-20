Bengals Call Out Doubters in Boastful Social Media Post After Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Extensions
Somehow, some way, the Cincinnati Bengals gave both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins—as well as their quarterback Joe Burrow—what they were looking for this week, as they inked the wide receiver tandem to massive contract extensions.
Given their price tags—Chase at $161 million over four years and Higgins at $115 million—many doubted that Cincinnati would actually get both deals done, especially with the stereotype of the Bengals as a cheap franchise hanging over their head.
But alas, they made it work, the ink is dry, and—in incredibly boastful fashion—the team has since posted the below social media video captioned "actions speak louder."
Here's a look:
The 56-second ode to the doubters includes clips from Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, Mike Florio, and Shannon Sharpe—who had taken their share of shots at the team for not getting their stars locked up sooner.
Now we'll have to see if they can get the Trey Hendrickson deal done as well...