Joe Burrow Praises Bengals After Re-Signing Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
Joe Burrow was a loud voice calling for the Cincinnati Bengals to extend wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase since the end of the 2024 season. Burrow put public pressure on the Bengals, a franchise notorious for not always paying their stars, to get deals done with Higgins and Chase. On multiple occasions, Burrow was firm on the importance of bringing both receivers back.
Now that the Bengals have done just that—officially re-signing Chase and Higgins to four-year contract extensions on Tuesday—Burrow has rightfully responded with praise for the organization.
"I think everybody was confident we'd get Ja'Marr done," Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "But to be able to get Tee done along with that speaks volumes about ownership, Duke [Tobin], Zac [Taylor] and their ability to get those things done."
Burrow, who spent months clamoring for his receivers to be paid what they deserve, was in the building on Tuesday to celebrate as Chase and Higgins signed their contracts and then spoke with the press.
"They're two of the best players at what they do," Burrow said of Chase and Higgins. "When you can re-sign guys like that and keep them around for an extended period of time, that gives you the best chance to go out and win Super Bowls and win a lot of games and win division championships. We got two of our best players re-signed. That's a big deal. Plus, Mike [Gesicki]. We're doing the right things."
"We're paying the right guys," Burrow added. "Guys who work really hard for what they have. Guys who aren't going to get complacent or anything like that. Guys who really care about the product they put on the field, and care about the fans and the organization and the people in the locker room."
The Bengals offensive core is officially signed long-term, and the team can now focus on preparing for next season rather than dealing with a holdout or contract talk surrounding some of their biggest stars.
Together, Burrow, Chase, and Higgins led an offense that was one of the most explosive in the NFL in 2024, and ranked first in the league in passing yards per game. By keeping this trio together, the Bengals only better their opportunity for future success. And at the very least, they're keeping their quarterback happy.