Bengals Reveal Joe Flacco's New Jersey Number After Trading for Veteran QB

Cincy's new QB will rock a new jersey number with his new team.

Mike Kadlick

Flacco will wear a new number with the Bengals. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A new team means a new jersey number for Joe Flacco.

Desperate to stop the bleeding amid a three-game losing streak, the Bengals traded for the veteran quarterback as they look to tread water until Joe Burrow can return from injury. The move saw Cincy send a fifth-round pick in exchange for Flacco and a sixth, and also puts the 40-year-old in a new pair of digits for the first time in his career.

As shared by Cincy's social media team on Wednesday morning, Flacco will rock a new number for the orange and black: 16.

Here's a look at his jersey unveil:

Flacco has worn three other numbers throughout his 18-year NFL career, beginning in No. 5 with the Ravens, and keeping it through his stint with the Broncos and his first run with the Jets. He was then given No. 19 upon resigning with New York in 2021, and has since rocked No. 15 with both the Colts and the Browns.

We'll see if the No. 16 can give both Flacco and the Bengals the spark they need to stay afloat in an already interesting AFC playoff race.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

