Bengals' Leading Tackler Germaine Pratt Requests Trade
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt has requested a trade from the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Pratt led the Bengals with 143 tackles in 2024, with the next closest being Logan Wilson's 104 tackles. Rapoport noted that Pratt was close with former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who Cincinnati fired following the season.
The Bengals haven't responded yet to Pratt's trade request. A move might give the team an opportunity to "free up more cash," Rapoport notes, to re-sign a few of their stars who are seeking contracts this offseason, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has specifically discussed the team's intent to keep all three of those stars players on the roster.
Pratt competed in all 17 games this past season, registering 143 combined tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He definitely made a big impact on the Bengals defense.
If Pratt does end up on another NFL team, it'll be his first new team since the Bengals drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 2024 season was his best statistical season, so he have some teams in the market to pick him up.