What Bengals' Offers Reportedly Look Like for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins New Contracts
Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been waiting for contract extensions all offseason, and it sounds like an agreement for both of them may be coming soon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reported that Chase's contract is expected to be around $40 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid receiver in the league. Depending on what amount the two sides agree to, Chase could potentially become the highest-paid non-quarterback in history if he surpasses Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's $40 million annual contract.
Higgins's contract is expected to land in the high $20 million range for his annual salary. This lines up with the average for the franchise tag the Bengals placed on him earlier this month.
Regardless of what the amounts come out to, it sounds like the Bengals fully plan to keep both receivers on the squad, which was something quarterback Joe Burrow hoped the team would prioritize this offseason. Now, he'll likely have his top two receivers back in Cincinnati for the 2025 season.
Chase led the NFL in receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17) last season. Higgins finished the year with 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.