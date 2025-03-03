SI

Bengals Place Franchise Tag on WR Tee Higgins

The two sides will continue working on an extension deal.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins catches a touchdown pass.
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins catches a touchdown pass. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on receiver Tee Higgins on Monday as the team says they are continuing to work towards long-term extension. It was expected for the team to use the franchise tag on Higgins.

This is the second year in a row the Bengals elected to place the franchise tag on Higgins. Quarterback Joe Burrow has spent this offseason in campaigning for Higgins to be paid, along with fellow stars Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, but the Bengals have quite a bit of bookkeeping to do to keep all four stars together in Cincinnati.

Higgins responded to the news quickly on Monday with just one word: "tag," he tweeted.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters last week that the team's hope is to sign Higgins to a long-term deal. Higgins appeared to respond to Tobin’s comment with a social media post that implied negotiations between his side and the Bengals were not going according to plan.

In 12 games last season, Higgins caught 73-of-109 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL