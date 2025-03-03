Bengals Place Franchise Tag on WR Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on receiver Tee Higgins on Monday as the team says they are continuing to work towards long-term extension. It was expected for the team to use the franchise tag on Higgins.
This is the second year in a row the Bengals elected to place the franchise tag on Higgins. Quarterback Joe Burrow has spent this offseason in campaigning for Higgins to be paid, along with fellow stars Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, but the Bengals have quite a bit of bookkeeping to do to keep all four stars together in Cincinnati.
Higgins responded to the news quickly on Monday with just one word: "tag," he tweeted.
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters last week that the team's hope is to sign Higgins to a long-term deal. Higgins appeared to respond to Tobin’s comment with a social media post that implied negotiations between his side and the Bengals were not going according to plan.
In 12 games last season, Higgins caught 73-of-109 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.