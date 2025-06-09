Bengals Release Team Captain After His Very Productive 2024 Season
The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing linebacker Germaine Pratt, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pratt, who was a team captain, had requested a trade from the Bengals back in February.
This move opens up cap space for the Bengals, and saves the team $5.6 million in cash.
The 2024 season was arguably Pratt's career best as he totaled 143 tackles, 80 of which were solo tackles, along with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions—all of these stats were career highs for the linebacker. Pratt ranked 10th in the NFL in tackles last season.
Across six seasons with the Bengals, Pratt finished his tenure starting in 88 of 96 game appearances, totaling 616 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.
The Bengals have dealt with multiple players' futures this offseason. Trey Hendrickson is still waiting for a contract extension from the team after he requested permission to seek a trade in early March. and he's been very vocal about his displeasure with the team during this offseason. On the other hand, Cincinnati retained offensive key players Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with big contract extensions.