Bengals Re-Sign Veteran DT B.J. Hill to Three-Year Deal
The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back a key member of their defensive line after agreeing to a new contract for veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Hill's new deal with the Bengals is for three years and is worth a total of $33 million. The 29-year-old will make an average of $11 million per season and will be under contract through the 2027 season.
Keeping Hill from hitting the open market was an important move for Cincinnati, who will have some significant maneuvering to do as they work to retain their top talent for the long haul, most notably Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. With Trey Hendrickson facing an uncertain future with the franchise, locking up Hill––another key piece of the defensive line––was made even more essential.
Hill, who is entering his eighth NFL season in 2025, spent the past four years with the Bengals. In 2024, he started 15 games and recorded 56 tackles, 3.0 sacks and nine quarterback hits. He's been an everyday starter for the Bengals throughout the last three seasons, and now he figures to remain in that role for a few more years.
Hill is a former third-round pick by the New York Giants, who selected him in 2018 out of NC State.