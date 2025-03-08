Bengals Re-Sign TE Mike Gesicki on Three-Year Contract
The deal includes $12 million in the first year.
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing tight end Mike Gesicki on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The deal includes $12 million in the 2025 season. He is now signed through the 2027 campaign.
This news drops as Bengals fans still await the fate of star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is looking for a contract extension with the team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published