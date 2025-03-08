SI

Bengals Re-Sign TE Mike Gesicki on Three-Year Contract

The deal includes $12 million in the first year.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates scoring a first down.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates scoring a first down. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing tight end Mike Gesicki on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $12 million in the 2025 season. He is now signed through the 2027 campaign.

This news drops as Bengals fans still await the fate of star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is looking for a contract extension with the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL