Bengals Sign Star Punter Ryan Rehkow to Contract Extension

Rehkow is now locked up through the 2026 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed punter Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension.
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed punter Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension.
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed star punter Ryan Rehkow to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rehkow landed in Cincinnati last summer after being signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL draft. Rehkow was later released by the Chiefs, and the Bengals quickly signed him. Rehkow made the team out of training camp and the 26-year-old set a franchise record for gross punting average (49.1 yards per punt) and net average (42.9).

Rehkow's extension shores up an important part of Cincinnati's special teams unit for at least the next two seasons.

While Rehkow's job is secure, all eyes remain on the team's contract negotiations with standout wide receiver Tee Higgins. Sports Illustrated Fan Nation's Bengals Talk reported on Monday that the franchise planned to place the franchise tag on Higgins for the second consecutive season, with the intention of signing him to a long-term contract extension before the start of 2025.

