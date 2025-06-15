Bengals, Trey Hendrickson Get Positive Update on Contract Talks
The Cincinnati Bengals' contract situation with standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson appears to have taken a postive turn. The Bengals and Hendrickson have reportedly resumed talks on his contract and future with the team, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday.
The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal and is looking for a new extension that will pay him his value. The Bengals and Hendrickson previously were unable to come close to agreeing on a new contract, which led to Hendrickson publicly releasing a statement expressing his frustration with the situation.
"No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post-draft," Hendrickson said in a statement to ESPN on May 12. "The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that's hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals."
Hendrickson was the brightest part of a flawed Bengals defense last season, leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks and making first-team All-Pro for the first time. Without him, it'd be hard not to see the Bengals defense, and pass rush especially, taking a significant step back this season.
The Bengals did finally extend both their star receivers in Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason, but the franchise has been known for getting entangled in tense contract discussions with their star players. Last week, first-round pick Shemar Stewart expressed frustration over his own contract negotiations, even calling out the team's front office. Stewart has yet to sign his rookie deal, and left the team's mandatory minicamp early.
While Stewart's situation still appears tense, Hendrickson and the Bengals at least seem to be heading in a positive direction on his contract talks.