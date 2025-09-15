Bengals’ Zac Taylor Confirms Joe Burrow’s Injury, Addresses QB Situation
Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed the news on Monday that quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery on his toe and will miss some time.
Cincinnati is unsure how much time their quarterback is expected to miss. Taylor said "we're still working through all of the details" of Burrow's surgery and timeline.
In the meantime, Taylor is confident in backup quarterback Jake Browning to take over the Bengals' offense. Browning stepped in in the first half when Burrow left the contest with his toe injury.
“We have a ton of confidence in Jake. He proved that yesterday against what everybody's going to see as a good football team. ... Excited for Jake to go out there and play. He's earned the right to be in the spotlight. Guys will ride behind him.
"I feel very confident in Jake. He has proven his caliber in this league. He can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for.”
When Browning stepped in for Burrow on Sunday, he completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He helped lead the Bengals to a 31-27 win over the Jaguars.
Taylor briefly mentioned that the Bengals are still looking for free agent quarterbacks to possibly fill the roster spot to sit behind Browning, but he didn't provide many other details.
Browning is expected to get the start in Week 3 when the Bengals travel to play the Vikings.