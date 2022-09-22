Bengal Bets: Picks for Cincinnati Bengals-New York Jets Matchup

CINCINNATI — Week 2 was another disappointing outing for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, but the Bengal Bets came away with a W. We are back after a 2-1 week where Dallas easily covered the spread and Evan McPherson banged multiple field goals.

Unfortunately, the rushing woes (21.6% success rate thru Week 2, last in NFL) continued, and Joe Mixon (57 yards) couldn't get past 72.5 rushing yards. Let's make it two winning weeks in a row.

Here are the Bengal Bets for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Season Record: 3-3 (-0.22 Units)

Joe Mixon O18.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

I do not understand this number at all. Mixon's role in the passing game has only grown every single year in Zac Taylor's offense, and his receiving chops should be a great way to give this struggling offense opportunities for easy yardage.

Moving from narrative to numbers, The Bengals' bell-cow back has gone over 18.5 yards in seven of his past 10 games, including both 2022 contests. The Jets are also struggling to contain running back catches under head coach Robert Saleh.

They allowed the sixth most targets to RBs last year (7.5 per game) and the second-most receiving yards (54.8 yards per game). Flash forward to 2022 and things aren't shaking the narrative much. Saleh's crew is 15th in yards allowed (37 yards per game) and t-ninth in targets (five per game). I expect Quinnen Williams and the Jets interior to get a push on the inside, leading to more dump-offs for Mixon.

Tyler Boyd O34.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The first two weeks of the season have been a mess for Tyler Boyd, who has six catches for 50 yards. I like his chances of getting the engine roaring a bit this week, and we get 5-6 yards of value because of that slow start.

New York's pass defense is lacking. They are 21st in adjusted yards per attempt (7.6), and 24th in QB rating allowed. Analytically, it gets much worse. New York is 31st in defensive dropback EPA (0.354), and 27th in dropback success rate (52.9%). The bottom line is Boyd will have plenty of chances in this game, especially from the slot.

That's been a problem for New York through two weeks after allowing Amari Cooper to catch 3-of-3 targets in the slot for 43 yards. In Week 1, Mark Andrews operated from the slot and totaled five catches for 52 yards. Boyd sees 89% of his targets from this alignment and posted five receptions for 69 yards and 1 TD against New York last season.

Buy low on Boyd in the Meadowlands.

I'm going with an adjusted line in this one to get across the key numbers of three. Boy has that number been key for Cincinnati, which has now played five-straight games decided by exactly three points.

The first two bred pure elation—the last two not so much. Yet, I'm going back to the well with Joe Burrow as he essentially faces a pseudo-elimination game (Only six teams in NFL history have started 0-3 and made the playoffs).

When the Bengals win, they are covering the spread. That's happened in 16 of the team's past 17 wins all while the Jets are in a bad spot trendwise.

Robert Saleh is 6-12 ATS as an underdog head coach and 3-8 ATS (27%) as a one-score dog.

Since 2010, winless teams are 45-29-1 against the spread (ATS) when not facing another winless team in Week 3 for a 60.8% cover rate with an 18% return on investment (ROI). Those same teams that also made the playoffs are 11-6 ATS, covering by 5.1 PPG.

The Jets have failed to cover in five of their past six games as a home underdog.

On top of all that, there is no better defense to get right against after a disastrous two weeks than a Jets unit that ranks last in defensive DVOA by 7%. That's the same difference between No. 31 and No. 24—downright awful.

The secondary is largely to blame (32nd in passing DVOA, 55.4%) and represents the perfect elixir to Cincinnati's ailments.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch on fuboTV, start your free trial here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok