This offensive line was supposed to be improved and through two games they look every bit as incompetent as last season. La'el Collins, facing his former team, looked lost the entire first half. In fact, the right side of the line was a complete mess and is consistently putting Burrow under duress and pressure.

Burrow is currently on pace to be sacked 111 times this season. For reference, the record for most sacks taken by a quarterback is held by David Carr when he was sacked 76 times in his rookie year with the expansion Houston Texans. Burrow is currently on track to reach that record by Week 12. It's not sustainable if this offense is going to function at a rate conducive with winning.

I still maintain that the line will continue to get better as the season progresses, but it can't take much longer. The Bengals are already facing a historic climb to get back into the playoff conversation, let alone the AFC North. Of teams that have started a season 0-2, just 9.5% of them went on to make the playoffs.

Now, most of those teams played in an era of six playoff teams, so the odds are a little better that the Bengals could sneak into that seventh seed, but it's still a massive uphill climb. Oh, and teams that have started 0-3? There's been over 180 of them in history and only six have made the playoffs.

This opening section was the softer part of the schedule. The Steelers with Mitch Trubisky should have been an easy win. Then a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team. Now they face the Joe Flacco led New York Jets coming off a nearly impossible win. If Cincinnati doesn't get things fixed in a hurry and they go on to lose to the Jets, the season is all but over.

I hate to be a downer, but after the Jets they get to face the Dolphins, Ravens, and Saints. Then there's still the murderer's row of the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills, and Ravens in four of the last six weeks of the season. This team is far too talented to be out of contention by Halloween, but that's the hole they've dug for themselves. The biggest thing to look for now is how they respond.