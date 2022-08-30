Skip to main content

Should Bengals Be Interested in Recently Released Tight End O.J. Howard?

Will Cincinnati go after the former first rounder?

CINCINNATI — NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their rosters down to 53 players. 

The Bengals have one of the most talented teams in the league, but there are still a few holes on their roster.  

Would former Bucs and Bills tight end O.J. Howard make sense in Cincinnati? Buffalo released Howard on Tuesday morning. 

The 27-year-old has 119 receptions for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons. The Bills did guarantee his $3.2 million salary for this season, which makes his release even more noteworthy. The fact that Buffalo is willing to pay him to play elsewhere should raise some eyebrows. 

With that said, the Bengals liked Howard in the 2017 NFL Draft and could use another tight end behind Hayden Hurst. 

Drew Sample (knee) is still making his way back from an MCL injury. Mitch Wilcox is dealing with an ankle injury. 

Adding Howard would give the Bengals another tight end that could help out on offense and special teams. 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Training Camp, Practice
