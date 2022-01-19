Skip to main content

Podcast: A Film Breakdown of How the Bengals Can Beat the Titans

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by MIke Santagata to preview Saturday's game against the Titans. How can the Bengals slow down Derrick Henry? What will Tennessee do on defense to try to stop Joe Burrow? 

We answer those questions and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
