Podcast: Film Preview of How Cincinnati Bengals Can Beat Kansas City Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Santagata to look ahead to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
We discuss what the Bengals need to do to shock the football world an pull off the upset. Topics include Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, the offensive line, Lou Anarumo's defense and so much more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
