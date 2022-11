Joe Mixon: Brian Callahan 'Came in With an Edge' During Saturday Meeting

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan brought the fire at meetings this past Saturday. The OC helped spark Joe Mixon's historic five-touchdown game that cemented a 42-21 win over Carolina.

The Bengals top running back tallied 153 yards rushing and five total touchdowns against the Panthers. Mixon told multiple outlets this week that Callahan had a long night dealing with sick kids on Friday and lit a fire under his offensive unit at the ensuing meeting.

"The way that Zac and especially (Bengals offensive coordinator Brian) Callahan (helped prepared us)," Mixon said in his postgame press conference on Sunday. "He (Callahan) had a hell of a meeting on Saturday. You could just tell the hunger and everything in his eyes, and we had great preparation all week, but the way that Callahan was getting at us on Saturday — I just loved how he came in with an edge in that meeting, and basically everything that he said. We made it happen today, so we spoke it into existence.”

Whatever irked Callahan over the weekend was a welcome event for Cincinnati fans. Mixon posted the best game ever by a Bengals running back and finished with the eighth-most PPR fantasy points in NFL history.

The rushing attack now gets a week to rest before taking on the Steelers, who are allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season (t-seventh in NFL).

