Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals play the Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line in what could be one of the most exciting football games of the season. A high stakes AFC Championship that will feature a hefty number of stars from Travis Kelce to Ja’Marr Chase.

Both teams are healthy going into the game. Here are three keys to victory for the Bengals.

Don’t Force Joey B to Run for His Life

The Bengals go as Joe Burrow goes and giving up nine sacks isn’t something they can repeat if they're going to beat the Chiefs. Their pass protection must be better. The odds of winning aren’t in Cincinnati’s favor when they allow Burrow to live in a state of duress. They’re 2-4 when they allow five or more sacks in a game.

Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones brought Burrow down twice in week 17 and as a team, Kansas City recorded four sacks and 10 quarterback hits that day. Expect the defensive line to come out with their hair on fire aiming to make Burrow as uncomfortable as possible.

Don’t Let Mahomes Beat You on the Ground

Patrick Mahomes had a productive game against Cincinnati in Week 17 completing 26-of-59 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes brings a vicious passing attack, but he can also kill a defense with his legs. He led the Chiefs in rushing last week against the Bills with 69 rushing yards on seven carries.

He has the ability to take off and make a big play and Lou Anarumo needs to make sure his crew is ready for every trick in Andy Reid’s bag.

Let Joe Mixon Go, Go, Go

Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase burned the Chiefs in Week 17. Kansas City will likely try to shut that connection down and dare Cincinnati to run the ball, but that shouldn’t be a problem for a team that has Joe Mixon in the backfield. Mixon only had 46 rushing yards on 12 carries in Week 17, but this season the Bengals are 7-1 this season when Mixon averages 4.1 yards or more a carry. If Brian Callahan can ensure 20 carries or more to Mixon on Sunday, it could allow Cincinnati to win the time of possession battle and keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands.

For more on this matchup, watch the video below.

