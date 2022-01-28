Robin and Jimmy Burrow Shed Light on How Locked in Joe Burrow is on Gameday

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the NFL's biggest stars. The second-year quarterback has led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1988.

Burrow is known for his focus and attention to detail.

His parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow shared details about how dialed in their son is on game day in a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.

Burrow doesn't talk to his parents on game day. In fact, he doesn't talk to them on Saturday night before most Sunday games. He doesn't even reply to their text messages.

"Both mom and dad have sent him pregame text messages for years; they joke that they’re still waiting for replies (once, when Jimmy advised him to take some practice throws against the wind in college, Joe simply said to him after the game, “I know, Dad,” which confirmed he was at least reading the messages)," Orr wrote. "He locks himself into a place where only the game matters. During home games, that means they plan their arrival at Joe’s place only after they know he’s departed for the stadium. On this Saturday morning in downtown Nashville, at the team hotel just a few hours before the Bengals would stun the No. 1–seeded Titans, Jimmy laughs and says, “If he happened to walk by right now and saw me, I know enough not to go see him. I might wave at him, but he’s so one-track-minded.”

Burrow was featured on Sports Illustrated's daily cover on Friday. The excerpt is just a small piece of Orr's feature story. Read the entire thing here and check out the daily cover below.

